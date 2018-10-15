Police: Teen shooting at sign kills man sitting on porch

HODGES, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old shooting at a street sign ended up striking and killing a man sitting on his porch in South Carolina.

Investigators said Eason Gravley was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Wednesday shooting and ordered to give up all his guns and be on a curfew as part of his bond.

Greenwood County deputies told news outlets the bullet went through the street sign and the woods in from of the victim's house, hitting 48-year-old Joe Black as he sat on the porch of his Hodges home with his wife and children.

Authorities say Black had served in the Marines for more than 20 years. He died from the gunshot wound to the chest.

It wasn't known if Gravley has a lawyer.