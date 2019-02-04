Police: Teen fatally shot as friends play with gun in car

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a teenager has been killed as a group of friends were playing with a gun in a car.

Bessemer police tell news outlets that 18-year-old Jaterrius Dewayne Conwell was shot Sunday night while in a vehicle with friends.

Police Chief Mike Roper says investigators are interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made.

Police say there were four people inside the car and others standing outside. They say the group in the vehicle was playing with the gun when it fired.

The group drove Conwell to a hospital and he was stabilized. He died roughly an hour later after being transferred to a hospital in Birmingham.