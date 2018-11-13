Police: Suspected shoplifter runs over woman outside store

OCOEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say a woman was hit by a getaway driver who was assisting a man who had just stolen a cart full of groceries.

Ocoee police tell new outlets the woman and another woman alerted a Publix grocery store manager that the theft was taking place Monday night. When they got outside the store, the man had already put the groceries in the trunk of a car.

Police say as one woman tried to take a picture, the car backed up and hit her twice. Authorities say she injured her legs but is expected to be ok.

Meantime, police are searching for the two men.

Ocoee is a suburb of Orlando.