Police: Shots from car kill 1, wound 1 sitting in other car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man who was shot and killed inside a car is the 100th homicide victim this year in Alabama's most populous city.

Birmingham police spokesman Officer Rod Mauldin tells news outlets 39-year-old Perry Joe Lewis Jr. died at the scene Sunday night. Officers found the Fairfield resident and another man shot inside a car in Birmingham's Ensley neighborhood.

Mauldin says the other man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. He says Birmingham's gunfire detection system, ShotSpotter, alerted police about the shooting.

Mauldin says it appears that the two men were struck by gunfire from another vehicle that had pulled up beside them. Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.