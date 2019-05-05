Police: Shooting leaves 3 dead in Virginia's Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police are trying to determine why three people are dead in a shooting in Virginia's Hampton Roads.

Media reports say police in Portsmouth on Sunday are investigating the triple slaying in a neighborhood a few blocks from the shipyard where Navy ships are repaired.

Portsmouth Police Spokeswoman Misty Holley said officers found three people dead at the scene around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.