Police: Shooting kills 1 man, injures 3 others

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a shooting at a park in Cleveland has killed one man and injured three others.

Police report that they responded to a report of shots fired in Kerruish Park around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found EMS workers treating a man who had been shot.

Authorities say 21-year-old Frankie Jackson was taken to a hospital where he died. The police release says two other men were treated and released and a third remained hospitalized Monday.

Police say they found two weapons at the scene. They said their preliminary investigation indicated there were several gatherings at the park, and it was crowded when shots were heard and people began running.

The shooting remains under investigation.