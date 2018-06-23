Police: Seeking 3 suspects wanted for 7-Eleven robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say they are looking for three suspects who allegedly used a firearm to rob a western Massachusetts convenience store.

Western Mass News reports Springfield police responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

They're seeking three males in the 20s. The store employee was not hurt during the robbery. Suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigar wrappers.

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the robbers.

___

Information from: WGGB-TV, http://www.wggb.com