Police: Restaurant owner set up camera in bathroom

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Boston-area restaurant already facing child rape charges faces new charges of secretly video recording customers using the bathroom in his establishment.

Tze Chung, owner of Taam China in Brookline, was held on $7,500 bail Friday after not-guilty pleas to 15 counts of illegal recording were entered on his behalf. He was arrested Thursday.

Court records show the 63-year-old Weston man was already free on $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty last month to charges including child rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl known to him.

Police say the camera may have been in the restaurant since 2015 and Chung may have recorded multiple victims on as many as 20 different days.

Chung's sister, Connie, doesn't believe the allegations and says her brother was set up.