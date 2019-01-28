Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

West Haven Police Sgt. Charles Young says the initial investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling eastbound at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday when it struck the pedestrian and then drove from the scene.

The New Haven Register reports that responding officers found the pedestrian on the roadway. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's name has not been made public.

Police are investigating and are asking witnesses to contact them.

