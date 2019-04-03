Police: Officer shot, injured; suspect taken into custody

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an officer responding to a report of gunfire at a residence has been shot and injured and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Fairborn police Sgt. Mark Stannard says the officer was shot when someone inside the residence began firing at approaching officers shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Stannard says the officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment in a standoff that lasted more than six hours in the city roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Dayton.

Authorities used tear gas to force their way into the residence Wednesday morning and took the suspect into custody. He was not injured.

Police haven't released the identities of the officer or the suspect.