Police: Officer charged with DUI after crashing car

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Baltimore police officer has been charged with driving under the influence after he crashed a department-issued car.

News outlets reported Thursday that Sgt. Larry Worsley has been suspended with pay. Police say Worsley crashed his department-issued Dodge Charger into several unoccupied parked vehicles earlier this month. Worsley was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The police department says the crash is being investigated internally. Worsley was charged by summons, meaning he did not go through a formal booking process. The summons orders him to show up to court.

It's unclear if Worsley has a lawyer.

