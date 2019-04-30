Police: No indication driver killed on bridge was targeted

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police say there's no indication a woman who was fatally shot while driving over a highway bridge in northeast Iowa was targeted, and they're seeking the public's help in determining if the gunfire came from nearby woods.

Micalla Alexis Rettinger was shot about 2:30 a.m. Sunday as she drove over a wooded area along the Cedar River in Waterloo. The shot shattered the driver's side window of her Jeep and hit her neck, then hit one of her two passengers.

The 25-year-old former University of Northern Iowa softball player pulled over and died. The injured passenger was taken to a hospital.

Police are offering a $6,000 reward for information and seeking surveillance or trail camera video from the area.

Investigators want to know if someone was hunting near the river.