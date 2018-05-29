Police: Married couple stabbed, woman later dies

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Lawrence woman is dead and her husband is facing a murder charge.

Police Chief Roy Vasque tells The Eagle-Tribune officers responded to a Doyle Street address shortly after 5 p.m. Monday and found the married couple both suffering from stab wounds.

Vasque said the two apparently stabbed each other.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to Boston hospitals.

The Essex district attorney's office says the woman, 28-year-old Yesinia Torres, died during surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Her husband, 32-year-old Joel Monegro, was charged with murder. He remains at Tufts Medical Center where he is recovering from his injuries.

His arraignment hasn't been scheduled and it was unclear if he has a lawyer.