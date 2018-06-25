Police: Man wanted for knife slashing

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in Connecticut who allegedly slashed someone across the face with a knife.

New Britain police responded to reports of a stabbing shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and found a victim with a large cut across his face.

Authorities say their suspect is 44-year-old Joaquin Cesar Figueroa, who fled the scene when officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a Hartford area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have an arrest warrant for Figueroa charging him with first-degree assault.