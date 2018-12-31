Police: Man used broken bed post to attack woman at inn

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a New York man used a broken bed post to attack a woman.

Police say 36-year-old Michael Webb, of Parish, New York, is charged with assault, strangulation, breach of peace and criminal mischief.

The Day reports Webb was arrested Friday after police say he tried to stab and choke a woman with a bed post at a Mystic inn.

Police say Webb broke off the bed post and used it against the victim, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Webb had fled by the time officers arrived but was arrested later.

Webb was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday. The case wasn't listed in online records and it could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com