Police: Man tries to light himself on fire at gas station

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Police say an Ohio man poured gasoline on himself and tried to light it on fire at a New Jersey gas station.

NJ.com reports the 35-year-old man poured 17 gallons of diesel fuel on himself and the ground at a Shell gas station in Woodbridge around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Chief law enforcement officer Scott Kuzma says the man tried to ignite the fuel using a lighter, but nothing caught fire.

Police transported the man to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

The Ridgeville, Ohio man has been charged with risking widespread injury or damage.

