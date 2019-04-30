Police: Man took 4-year-old, bound her, locked her in trunk

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man entered a home's unlocked front door, snatched a four-year-old girl from her bed, bound her and locked her in a wooden trunk at his grandparents' house.

Thomas Dewald faces multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and indecent assault.

Pennsylvania State Police say the child was reported missing at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and was found later that morning in Waynesboro, about 165 miles west of Philadelphia, near the Maryland state line.

According to an affidavit, state police found a wooden trunk in Dewald's bedroom that contained strips of black tape covered in blonde hair, dirt and grass.

Police say Dewald broke into another home on April 28 intending to take a child but fled.

No attorney is listed in online court documents. A phone listing for the grandparents rang busy on Tuesday.