Police: Man threatened to kill people in rural Utah church

PRICE, Utah (AP) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill people in a rural Utah church he sometimes attends has been arrested.

Police say 32-year-old Brenden John Polito was booked into the Carbon County Jail Sunday after he sent threatening messages on Facebook audio to the pastor of the Liberty Faith Fellowship Church in Price. Price is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

A jail booking report shows the pastor called police Sunday morning to report the incident.

The pastor said the messages implied Polito wanted to kill parishioners.

Church staff delayed Sunday services until Polito's arrest as they feared an attack.

Polito could not be reached for comment. It is unknown if he has an attorney.