Police: Man struck and injured trooper with stolen car

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a man struck and injured a state trooper with a stolen car.

WDEL reported that the trooper suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

Police said the incident occurred Friday. Authorities said 38-year-old Cam Herring jumped into a car that was unoccupied and left running at a gas station in Wilmington. The owner reported to police that the car was stolen.

Police said a trooper spotted the car with Herring inside in New Castle. Police said the trooper walked toward the car before Herring accelerated and struck him.

Police said Herring then broke into a nearby house and hid in the attic before he was arrested.

Police said Herring faces multiple felony charges and was sent to jail in lieu of $73,000 bail.

