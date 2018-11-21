Police: Man stored stolen gear in car with dead alligators

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man inadvertently showed officers two dead alligators stored in the trunk of his car when he went to surrender stolen fishing gear.

News outlets report a Fort Pierce police report says 25-year-old Christian Thomas Elmore was seen Monday leaving a Walmart with the stolen gear. It says the store's loss prevention officer confronted him and asked him to return to the store.

It says police officers then arrived and Elmore agreed to return the gear. It says they walked to Elmore's car and he opened the truck, revealing the stolen gear and dead alligators. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the dead animals.

Elmore was arrested and charged with theft and killing or possessing alligators. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.