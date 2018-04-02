Police: Man stole truck, led officers on chase

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are searching for a man who they say led officers on a chase in a stolen truck before fleeing on foot.

WCVB-TV reports the Millennium Maintenance & Power Sweeping truck was stolen outside of a Quincy restaurant on Sunday. Officials say an employee was picking up some trash in the parking lot when the suspect stole the vehicle.

Police tracked the truck by using a company GPS system. It was later recovered in Medford.

No arrests have been made.

State police say they will look for fingerprints or other evidence that could help with the case.

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com