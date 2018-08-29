Police: Man stabbed to death in Cortland, NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Police in central New York say a man has been stabbed to death in Cortland.

Cortland police say they responded to the scene early Wednesday to find a man who had been stabbed in the upper body. Syracuse.com reports the man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name and age were not immediately released.

Investigators closed the section of the street where the man was found.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com