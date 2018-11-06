Police: Man slapped youth football player who tackled son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama dentist is accused of slapping a player who tackled his son during a youth football game.

Tuscaloosa police Lt. Teena Richardson said in an email to news outlets 43-year-old Marcus Dempsey was arrested Monday in connection with the Oct. 4 Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority football game.

Richardson says Dempsey was part of a crew keeping up with first-down yardage markers when he saw his son injured during a tackle. Richardson says he then walked onto the field and slapped an opposing team's player, who stumbled backward.

Dempsey is charged with harassment. His attorney, Jay Stuck, said in a statement that he "vehemently denies these charges."

Reports didn't specify the players' ages, but according to the youth tackle football's website, 11- to 12-year-olds were playing that night.