Police: Man says he broke into 100 cars

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items from vehicles in a Nashua neighborhood.

Police say the thefts took place from November 2018 to February.

WMUR-TV reports that while police were responding to a break-in in February they said they found a man nearby. Police say he acknowledged having stolen property on him. After he was arrested, police say he told them he broke into 100 vehicles.

Police say they searched an address where he was staying and found numerous stolen electronics, including iPads and iPhones, jewelry and loose change.

