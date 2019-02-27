Police: Man robs pharmacy, calls 911 on himself

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania say a man robbed a pharmacy and then called 911 on himself.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice reports that authorities allege that 24-year-old Ryan Coffay entered a Rite Aid in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday night and demanded money at knifepoint.

Authorities say he fled with $160, then called 911 a short time later saying he wanted to surrender. Police said officers later found Coffay near a movie theater with a folding knife at his feet. Authorities allege that he told officers, "It was me."

The clerk wasn't injured.

Coffay was charged with robbery, theft and making terroristic threats and held in lieu of $75,000 bail. The Luzerne County public defender's office, listed in court documents as representing him, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

