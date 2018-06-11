Police: Man pretended to be captain of the fire department

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a Connecticut man for impersonating a firefighter.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Norwich man was driving with emergency lights and sirens on in Montville around 8 a.m. Friday.

The man passed several vehicles in a no passing zone, and police say he was driving erratically.

After he was pulled over, the man told police he was the captain of the Cohanzie Fire Department in Waterford and he was responding to an active fire.

Investigators say there was no fire, and the man had no affiliation with the fire department.

Police later searched the man's home and found a fake FBI badge among other law enforcement clothing and weapons.

The man has been charged with criminal impersonation and interfering with an officer among other offenses.