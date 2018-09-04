Police: Man kills wife, father-in-law before shooting self

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police say a man has killed his wife and her father before fatally shooting himself.

Brookhaven police Capt. Clint Earls tells The Clarion Ledger 19-year-old Taylor Nicole Kelly and her father, 61-year-old J.T. Miller, died Sunday. Police say Taylor Kelly argued with her husband, 29-year-old Byron Kelly, at the couple's home and called her father to pick her up.

Brookhaven Detective Penelope Banks tells WLOX-TV Miller arrived and was shot in the chest by Byron Kelly. The station reports police say a brief stand-off happened after the shooting, and officers later entered the home and found Taylor Kelly and her husband dead. Banks says Byron Kelly suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The bodies were sent to the state medical examiner's office in Jackson for autopsies.