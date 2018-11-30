Police: Man kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, then himself

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man shot and killed another man and then himself at a home in Tennessee.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron tells news outlets 47-year-old Sonny Coulter shot 29-year-old Ethan Love before pulling the shotgun's trigger on himself Thursday afternoon. Aaron says the shooting happened outside Coulter's home.

Police say Love was in a relationship with a woman who has children with Coulter, and Coulter allegedly threatened Love with a shovel this month.

Police say a neighbor who called 911 received a text from Coulter saying he killed someone. Coulter's ex-girlfriend also alerted authorities after Coulter video-called to tell her about the shooting.

Police say Coulter told her he was not going to prison and where his body would be. He died moments after officers arrived at his home.