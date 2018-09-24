Police: Man injured in drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in western Ohio are searching for suspects they say injured a man in a drive-by shooting.

WHIO-TV reports the shooting happened Sunday night in Dayton. Police say witnesses saw two men firing another vehicle from a tan Buick as a third suspect drove. The suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

Police say they found large casings at the scene that may be from a rifle.

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department.

Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com