Police: Man in arrested in stolen ambulance in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Albuquerque say a 40-year-old man was arrested after police deployed spike strips to stop him driving an ambulance he allegedly stole from Presbyterian Hospital.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that David Neher faces charges of aggravated eluding, criminal damage to property and vehicle theft in the 3 p.m. Saturday incident.

Nehr also uses the name David Sanders.

A spokeswoman for Presbyterian Hospital declined to comment on the case or say whether Neher had been a patient at the hospital.

Albuquerque police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop before the ambulance drove away at about 30 mph.

Police spokesman Tanner Tixier says officers used spike belts twice, disabling both front tires before the vehicle came to a stop near University Boulevard and Central Avenue.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com