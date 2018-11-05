Police: Man faces DUI charges for role in rollover crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence say a man involved in an interstate crash that left his car rolled onto its roof was driving under the influence.

Rhode Island State Police say the 35-year-old Bristol man struck another vehicle on Interstate 195's breakdown lane in Providence late Saturday night. WJAR-TV reports the suspect's car rolled over as a result of the crash.

The other car was damaged, but both drivers were not injured.

The Bristol man was arrested by troopers and was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Officials say he had blood alcohol content at nearly three times the legal limit.

