Police: Man ejected from bar after racial remarks kills man

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police allege that a man was shot and killed outside a central Pennsylvania bar by another man who had been kicked out earlier following racial remarks to another patron.

Officials said 24-year-old Chad Merrill of Windsor was shot at about 1 a.m. Saturday outside the Red Rose Restaurant and Lounge in Hellam Township.

Twenty-three-year-old James Saylor of Lower Windsor Township was charged in York County with criminal homicide.

Witnesses said Saylor earlier had an argument with another man, who is black, and used racial slurs, after which he was removed from the bar. Police say Merrill was shot after he left the car and walked toward the suspect's truck.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Saylor; a listed phone number for him couldn't be found Sunday.