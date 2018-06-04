Police: Man dead, teen injured after drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man was killed and a teen was injured in a drive-by shooting following a house party.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a man and 17-year-old boy were found with gunshot wounds early Sunday at a west Las Vegas neighborhood where police had recently shut down a party.

Police say the two were taken to University Medical Center where the man died.

Police say the man and the teen were standing outside with several other people when a person inside a black car drove by and opened fire on the group before speeding off.

As of Sunday, the motive remained unclear and no arrests had been made.

Police say some witnesses left before officers arrived on the scene.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com