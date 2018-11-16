Police: Man crashes car during storm, terrorizes family

SHARON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a man they say crashed his car during a snowstorm, broke into a nearby home and used a knife to terrorize a woman and her three young children before he was subdued at gunpoint.

Police say 39-year-old Ricardo Francis, of Boston, crashed during the storm at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the victims' home in Sharon.

Police say there is no known connection between Francis and the family.

The children in the home called 911 and police were on the scene within seconds.

An officer says he found an "enraged" Francis in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. The children were unharmed.

Francis faces arraignment Friday. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.