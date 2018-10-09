Police: Man charged with DUI in crash that killed pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with DUI in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Tennessee.

Metro Nashville police tell news outlets that 24-year-old Christopher Skirvin is also charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving on a revoked license and failure to render aid. He was arrested on Tuesday.

A police affidavit says 50-year-old Dwight Daniels was the pedestrian who died at a hospital after he was struck while crossing a road Monday night.

Police say Skirvin left the scene of the collision but returned roughly two hours later. Police say they smelled alcohol on his breath and he agreed to a breath test, which had a result over the legal limit for driving.

It's unclear if Skirvin has a lawyer who could comment.