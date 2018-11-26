Police: Man charged in slayings of woman and her child

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man suspected in the deaths of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter whose house was set on fire has been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

Mayfield Heights police say 27-year-old Dominque Swopes was charged Monday in the Nov. 20 deaths of 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski and her daughter, Olivia Schneider. Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

Authorities say Pletnewski was found dead in her Mayfield Heights home and had been fatally stabbed before the fire. Her daughter died at a hospital from smoke inhalation.

Police say Swopes was Pletnewski's neighbor. He was arrested Friday.

Court records don't list an attorney for Swopes.

Fire officials have said a K-9 detected possible accelerants at the home. Authorities haven't commented on any motive