Police: Man charged in shooting at Delaware intersection

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man is facing charges after police say he shot two vehicles during a confrontation at an intersection.

Delaware State Police said they've charged 23-year-old Stanley Bates Jr. of Bear with reckless endangering, criminal mischief and a weapons offense.

Three acquaintances were driving separate vehicles in Middletown early Thursday, when police say Bates tailgated one and words were exchanged.

When all four vehicles stopped at a light, one driver approached Bates and Bates pointed a handgun at him. The driver retreated and police say Bates shot two cars as he drove past. No one was injured.

Police say Bates was arrested and they recovered the gun used in the incident.

Reached at his home Friday, Bates said he was in fear for his life and acted in "self-defense."