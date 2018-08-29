Police: Man charged in deadly hit-and-run was using heroin

FALLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver was under the influence of heroin when he struck and killed an elderly man outside a Pennsylvania ice cream shop earlier this month.

Anthony Woods is charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and failing to render aid.

Authorities say the 41-year-old Fallsington man had bought heroin in Philadelphia and was driving home when he struck 70-year-old Emanuel Weintraub in Falls. Weintraub had just left the ice cream shop and was walking with a cane in a crosswalk when he was struck.

Woods allegedly told police he had used some of the heroin while he was driving. The Aug, 21 accident was captured on surveillance video.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Woods has retained an attorney.