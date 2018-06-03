Police: Man accidentally shoots self in Bellevue hotel room

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Bellevue Police say they're investigating the accidental shooting of 25-year-old man in a hotel room.

Police say a woman called 911 to report the shooting early Sunday. Police and medics found him with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He died in the hospital Sunday.

Police say the 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were staying at Hotel 116 near downtown Bellevue.

She told investigators that the man was playing around with a handgun and she had told him to stop. He reportedly told her not to worry because the gun was unloaded. At one point, he put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.