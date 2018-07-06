Police: Homeowner shoots, wounds intruder in self-defense

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Northern California police say a homeowner shot and wounded an intruder suspected of trying to rob his home early Friday.

The East Bay Times reports Friday that Richmond police are calling the shooting justified.

Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said the 47-year-old suspect is in critical condition at a trauma center.

Tan said that the homeowner had no choice but to defend his family and that the homeowner has been cooperative with detectives.

Tan said officers responded shortly after midnight after receiving reports of a home invasion robbery. The suspect had broken a window and entered the house in Richmond, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Police say the suspect attempted to break into two other homes earlier in the night.

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com