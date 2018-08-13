Police: Georgia man fatally shot girlfriend, stabbed K-9

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and stabbing a K-9 during the ensuing manhunt.

Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells news outlets the woman was shot dead Sunday when she went to retrieve her belongings from the apartment she had shared with the suspect. Marbury says she and the suspect got into an argument about their breakup, and he opened fire.

The suspect fled on foot, and was found around five hours later in a wooded area. Clayton County K-9 Odin was stabbed twice, but the man was arrested. Odin was treated at an animal hospital, but his exact condition is unknown.

Clayton County police identified the suspect as Randy Young in a tweet. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer. Further details haven't been released.