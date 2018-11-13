Police: Ex-NFL player brandished sword during argument

ABERDEEN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a former NFL player threatened someone with a sword during an argument at a youth sports event.

John "Charlie" Rogers Jr. turned himself in to Aberdeen police Monday and was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and weapons offenses. The Asbury Park Press reports that Rogers was released.

Police say the incident happened at an Oct. 5 meeting for a youth basketball travel team at Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School. Investigators say 42-year-old Rogers threatened someone with the sword.

Earlier this year, police said Rogers left a threatening voicemail for the parent of a youth football player. Rogers was fired from his job as the offensive coordinator at St. John Vianney High School after the tape was made public.

The 42-year-old was a standout at Matawan Regional High School and attended Georgia Tech. He played five years in the NFL.