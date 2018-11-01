https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-E-Idaho-man-reports-he-sexually-13354498.php
Police: E. Idaho man reports he sexually assaulted a child
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been taken into custody after authorities say he called police to report he had sexually assaulted a child.
The Idaho Falls Police Department says that 45-year-old Leroy Milton Cotterell of Idaho Falls called 911 Friday.
The Post Register reports that officers responded, and Cotterell told detectives he sexually assaulted a child. Police say the child confirmed the assault.
Cotterell is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.
A message left for Cotterell's public defender on Thursday wasn't immediately returned.
