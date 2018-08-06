Police: Drunken driver hits Sip-N-Cycle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken driver in downtown Sioux Falls has crashed into a Sip-N-Cycle, injuring several people.

Officials say 25-year-old Justin Rabago crossed into an oncoming lane Saturday night and hit the occupied party bike. Several riders were hospitalized with serious injuries that were non-life threatening.

Rabago is facing charges of vehicular battery, DUI third offense, driving without a license and driving without insurance. It wasn't immediately clear if Rabago has a defense attorney.