Police: Driver shot after striking off-duty officer dies

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was shot in the chest after striking an off-duty police officer with an SUV has died.

A Baltimore County police statement Tuesday says 28-year-old Derrick Sellman of Baltimore died at a hospital; the officer was treated and released.

Police say the officer was working security at a strip mall in Parkville, Maryland, Monday night when he got a report of an SUV being driven erratically.

The officer stopped to speak to the driver, identified as Sellman, when police say Sellman accelerated, striking or dragging the officer and causing him to be hit by an oncoming car.

Police say the officer fired at Sellman, who then crashed into another car.