Police: Driver ran over man, dragged him with car

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man drove over a Rhode Island man and dragged him with his vehicle.

Lynn police say 24-year-old Ronald Allen has been charged with assault with intent to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and other related charges. The Boston Globe reports witnesses told police Allen was driving at a high rate of speed and the 23-year-old man from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had initially chased the vehicle late Tuesday night.

The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, and he was taken to an area hospital. Lynn Police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec says the two men knew each other, and it appears there was some sort of "ongoing dispute."

Allen is due in court for arraignment Wednesday.