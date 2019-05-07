Police: Driver fatally shot during chase in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one driver was fatally shot during a three-vehicle chase in Council Bluffs.

Police say officers were not involved in Monday evening's shooting. Police say shots were fired from at least one vehicle into another during the high-speed chase. The wounded driver was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, across the Missouri River from Council Bluffs. Police say he died there.

The names of those involved and other details haven't been released.