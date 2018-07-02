Police: Doughnut shop worker with addiction stole $180,000

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an accountant for a Massachusetts doughnut shop embezzled more than $180,000 from the business to fuel his drug addiction.

Haverhill police say 39-year-old Nicholas Sidie had been taking money from daily cash receipts at Heav'nly Donuts since January of last year. The Eagle-Tribune reports that the Methuen man agreed to be held without bail and to be sent to a monthlong detox program at his arraignment Friday.

The owner of the business says Sidie told him he is addicted to prescription painkillers and spent all the money. The owner said he knew something was wrong when paychecks started to bounce.

Sidie's lawyer says his client's parents have been attempting unsuccessfully to get him into a rehabilitation program.

___

Information from: Eagle Tribune (North Andover, Mass.), http://www.eagletribune.com