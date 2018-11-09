Police: Double murder made to look like murder-suicide

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Police have arrested a woman and charged her with the 2017 deaths of her sister and mother and staging the crime scene to look like a murder-suicide.

When 23-year-old Helen Hargan and her mother, 63-year-old Pamela Hargan, were found dead in a McLean home in July 2017, police initially reported the deaths as a murder-suicide.

But at a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police said detectives quickly realized the crime scene had been staged.

Megan Hargan was arrested Friday morning in Monongalia County, West Virginia.

Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O'Carroll said the 35-year-old Hargan tried to obtain money from her mother's bank account fraudulently on both the day of the slayings and the day prior.

It was unclear Friday if Hargan had an attorney.