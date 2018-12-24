Police: Dad beat 6-year-old with broken selfie stick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a Nashville man beat his 6-year-old daughter with a selfie stick after the girl broke it.

WSMV-TV reported Sunday that Metro Nashville police say 28-year-old Aaron Moore has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse. Police say the girl and her siblings were visiting Moore when she accidentally broke the selfie stick.

A police report says Moore then beat the girl with the broken device, leaving welts across her back. The girl's siblings told police they witnessed the attack, and the children's mother reported the attack to authorities.

It's unclear if Moore has a lawyer. He's set to appear in court in February.

